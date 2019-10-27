Schroder leads Thunder past Warriors, 120-92

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored 22 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder rout the Golden State Warriors 120-92 on Sunday for their first victory of the season.

The blowout matched Oklahoma City’s largest margin of victory over the Warriors since the franchise moved from Seattle before the 2008-09 season.

Danilo Gallinari added 21 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Thunder. They opened the season with losses to Utah and Washington.

Stephen Curry scored 23 points for the Warriors, making 7 of 18 shots while his teammates made just 23 of 74. Golden State was coming off a season-opening home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Oklahoma City roared out to a 70-37 halftime lead. The Thunder shot 56.5% before the break while holding the Warriors to 27.5 %. Schroder had 16 points and six rebounds in the first half.

A 3-pointer by Gallinari put the Thunder ahead 95-56 with just over four minutes left in the third quarter and forced a Warriors timeout. Oklahoma City led 105-68 heading into the final period.

TIP-INS

Warriors: C Kevon Looney sat out with a neuropathic condition in his right hamstring. … The Warriors had 12 turnovers in the first half. … Curry was called for a technical foul in the third quarter after hitting Thunder G Terrance Ferguson in the crotch area. … D’Angelo Russell was ejected in the third quarter for arguing with an official. He finished with six points on 3 for 10 shooting.

Thunder: G/F Andre Roberson remains out as the team manages his return from a left knee injury that has kept him out the past 1 1/2 years. … G Terrance Ferguson made his first field goal of the season in the first quarter. He entered the day 0 for 4 in two games and 46 minutes of action. He finished this game with 13 points on 5 for 7 shooting.

UP NEXT

Warriors: At New Orleans on Monday night.

Thunder: At Houston on Monday night.