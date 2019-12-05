Sacramento faces San Antonio on 3-game road slide

Sacramento Kings (8-12, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (8-14, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will attempt to break its three-game road losing streak when the Kings take on San Antonio.

The Spurs have gone 5-8 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is 2-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Kings are 4-6 in Western Conference play. Sacramento is last in the Western Conference scoring 41.4 points in the paint per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is averaging 21.7 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Spurs. Patty Mills has averaged 2.9 assists and 9.8 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Buddy Hield has averaged 20.9 points and 4.8 rebounds for the Kings. Harrison Barnes has averaged 16.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 48.8 percent over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 104.2 points, 41.6 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

Spurs: 3-7, averaging 111.8 points, 43.3 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.4 points on 47.7 percent shooting.

Spurs Injuries: LaMarcus Aldridge: day to day (thigh).

Kings Injuries: Marvin Bagley III: out (thumb), De’Aaron Fox: out (ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (hamstring).