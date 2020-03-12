The NBA suspends its season after Gobert tests positive for COVID-19; Donovan Mitchell latest to test positive

The NBA has suspended the 2019-20 season indefinitely due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

The news comes after Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning, Gobert’s All-Star teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive:

It is unknown how long Gobert has had the virus, so teams are being asked to take precautions:

Earlier this week, Gobert joked around about potentially having the virus:

We have an update on the situation in Oklahoma City:

Three games were completed on Wednesday, and news broke in the midst of the Dallas-Denver game in Dallas.

The final game of Wednesday night between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings was canceled:

The NBA G League followed suit:

The NBA world – and the world in general – is reacting strongly to the NBA’s decision:

 

Teams have started to offer fans refunds for tickets that were previously purchased:

 

