The NBA has suspended the 2019-20 season indefinitely due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

Article continues below ...

The news comes after Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Sources say Gobert is feeling good, strong and stable — and was feeling strong enough to play tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

As of Thursday morning, Gobert’s All-Star teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive:

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

Sources: Donovan Mitchell was the only Jazz player/personnel to test positive for coronavirus out of 58 tests administered on Wednesday night. Remaining tests came back negative. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

Utah Jazz announce a positive coronavirus test for a second player. pic.twitter.com/g5jVqzgfBY — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) March 12, 2020

It is unknown how long Gobert has had the virus, so teams are being asked to take precautions:

There has been some frustration voiced across the league about testing. Players, coaches and team staffers want to be tested. Many are being told to sit tight, but those that played Utah in recent weeks, or even played a team that played Utah, want to be tested. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) March 12, 2020

"The Jazz are sitting in their locker room, lined up in a circle, they all have masks over their face and they're going to be tested by Oklahoma health officials for the virus."@royceyoung with the latest from Oklahoma City. pic.twitter.com/IYrHJP5U9Z — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2020

"Players from teams the Jazz have played within the past 10 days are being told to self-quarantine, sources told ESPN's Brian Windhorst. Those teams are the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and the Toronto Raptors."https://t.co/T6cPzfZORl — Tisha Thompson (@TishaESPN) March 12, 2020

Statement from the Utah Jazz: pic.twitter.com/80QVsyTW7a — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) March 12, 2020

"The NBA will use this hiatus to determine their next steps moving forward in regards to the coronavirus."@RobStoneONFOX delivers an update on the latest impact of the pandemic ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NAAE8juiaV — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) March 12, 2020

Earlier this week, Gobert joked around about potentially having the virus:

So…here is Rudy touching all the mics following Mondays shoot around that has some people concerned… #TakeNote #utahjazz #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/dr4auECTr4 — Dave Fox (@Davefox2) March 12, 2020

We have an update on the situation in Oklahoma City:

Results on the Jazz players' tests should be available in roughly four hours. Plans are being made for the Jazz players to stay overnight at the arena. Other team personnel is still being tested at the team hotel. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) March 12, 2020

Jazz and Thunder officials worked together on Wednesday as they awaited results of Rudy Gobert's coronavirus test, sources tell ESPN. Jazz wanted to make sure no OKC player had physical contact or became exposed to any Utah player before the result of Gobert's test was known. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

The Jazz will need to coordinate with Oklahoma and Salt Lake City public health organizations before they can return to Utah, per sources. For now, the team is quarantined in OKC. https://t.co/OiKShfsyRa — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

I’m told the Thunder have left the arena. But the Jazz are still here. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) March 12, 2020

Three games were completed on Wednesday, and news broke in the midst of the Dallas-Denver game in Dallas.

Mark Cuban reacts moments after the NBA season was suspended. pic.twitter.com/4g8Z7yLts6 — ESPN (@espn) March 12, 2020

The final game of Wednesday night between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings was canceled:

The following has been announced by the NBA pic.twitter.com/OIx6P07fVI — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 12, 2020

The NBA G League followed suit:

NBA G League To Suspend 2019-20 Season pic.twitter.com/Q4ZsYZ60Jb — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 12, 2020

The NBA world – and the world in general – is reacting strongly to the NBA’s decision:

Was just on the phone with Rudy. He is doing good man. Lets not panick everyone. Love you all❤️ — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) March 12, 2020

Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2020

Vince Carter almost brought to tears reflecting on what could be his last NBA game: "I'm appreciative… it's cool… the game's been good" (via @HawksOnFSSE)pic.twitter.com/lRQCRGGWZI — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 12, 2020

A lot has happened over the past 24 hours and we are all affected in one way or another. Be responsible & make sure that you are listening to trusted news sources. Even if you are not worried, there are millions of people out there that are, so please be thoughtful. Mad love❤️🙏🏿 — Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) March 12, 2020

Our hospitals and health care can only hold so much it’s NOT ABOUT YOU please take the proper precautions — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) March 11, 2020

Never seen anything like what is happening tonight. Doubt I'll sleep much. But we are planning to do Undisputed as always tomorrow, 9:30-noon E, FS1. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 12, 2020

wow bro wow — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) March 12, 2020

Damn — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) March 12, 2020

No games no pay 👀 hope everybody saved properly https://t.co/mxrdpvNalf — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) March 12, 2020

I hope all the players take some time to really work on life outside of basketball . Using your resources and celebrity to your advantage . Take the meetings. Diversify and learn to explore other avenues of income while you’re still in the league. Bc when it’s over it’s over ! — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) March 12, 2020

And this just happened. pic.twitter.com/ZpFM8JaM9W — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) March 12, 2020

Feels like we’re in a movie — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) March 12, 2020

Space Jam all over again — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) March 12, 2020

A lot of family time ❤️❤️ — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) March 12, 2020

This is crazy 😳😳😳 — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) March 12, 2020

What in the HELL is going on..? Wow. — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) March 12, 2020

Praying for everyone ! — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) March 12, 2020

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) March 12, 2020

Single craziest day in NBA history. It’s not even close. Stay safe out there everybody. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) March 12, 2020

Just throw 2020 away pic.twitter.com/cdvsY5I5Dh — Jordan Bell (@1jordanbell) March 12, 2020

Man… This stuff crazy… Praying for EVERYBODY in this tough time🙏🏽 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 12, 2020

2020 is being very bad year!! stay safe folks🙏 — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) March 12, 2020

Prayin for @rudygobert27🙏🏽 hope big fella is doing ok — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) March 12, 2020

Please don’t be that person to post all the jokes about this virus just to get temporary social media clout, then turn around & look real stupid if things get very serious. Keep that in mind. #PrayersUp — Nazareth Mitrou-Long (@NazzyJML) March 12, 2020

Teams have started to offer fans refunds for tickets that were previously purchased:

The Lakers vs Houston Rockets game scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2020, will not be played. Refunds for tickets will be available at point of purchase. We anticipate having more information tomorrow and will share it as it is made available. Thank you. https://t.co/D7b4Y48Mkz — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 12, 2020

Like everyone, we were just made aware that the league is suspending its season. This is a fluid situation so we will have more information as soon as possible for our fans who have tickets to upcoming games. We will continue to provide updates as they become available. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 12, 2020

Refunds for tonight’s game will be available at the point of purchase. Stay tuned for additional info regarding refunds and credits for future games on https://t.co/nPDnpRgW7F. — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 12, 2020

Official Team Statement: “Earlier tonight the NBA suspended play for the 2019-20 season. With the unexpected news, we are working to provide information to our fans who have tickets for upcoming Pacers home games. (1/2) — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 12, 2020

Stay tuned for more updates.