Portland takes on Phoenix, seeks to halt 3-game slide

Phoenix Suns (12-20, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (14-19, eighth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland heads into the matchup with Phoenix as losers of three in a row.

The Trail Blazers are 9-14 against conference opponents. Portland averages 46.4 rebounds per game and is 8-3 when outrebounding opponents.

The Suns are 8-16 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 2-9 when turning the ball over more than opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won 111-110 in the last matchup on Dec. 16. CJ McCollum led Portland with 30 points, and Kelly Oubre Jr. led Phoenix with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Lillard has averaged 27 points and 4.1 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. McCollum has averaged 22.8 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 47.0 percent over the last 10 games for Portland.

Devin Booker is averaging 24.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Suns. Cameron Johnson has averaged 1.8 made 3-pointers and scored 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 110.3 points, 47.1 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 7.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points on 43.9 percent shooting.

Suns: 2-8, averaging 111.3 points, 44.5 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 7.8 steals and three blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points on 49.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Skal Labissiere: day to day (knee), Mario Hezonja: day to day (back), Zach Collins: out (left shoulder dislocation), Rodney Hood: out for season (leg).

Suns: Deandre Ayton: day to day (ankle).