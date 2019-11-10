Portland hosts Atlanta following Lillard’s 60-point performance

Atlanta Hawks (3-5, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3-6, 11th in the Western Conference)

Portland; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

Portland plays the Atlanta Hawks after Damian Lillard scored 60 points in the Trail Blazers’ 119-115 loss to the Nets.

Portland went 53-29 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 32-9 at home. The Trail Blazers averaged 23.0 assists per game on 42.3 made field goals last season.

Atlanta finished 29-53 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 12-29 on the road. The Hawks averaged 8.2 steals, 5.1 blocks and 17 turnovers per game last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Trail Blazers Injuries: Hassan Whiteside: day to day (right foot sprain), Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Skal Labissiere: day to day (ankle), Zach Collins: out (left shoulder dislocation), Rodney Hood: day to day (back), Pau Gasol: out (foot).

Hawks Injuries: Evan Turner: out (achilles), Chandler Parsons: day to day (knee), Allen Crabbe III: day to day (knee), De’Andre Hunter: day to day (left shoulder), Vince Carter: out (personal reasons).