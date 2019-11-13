Philadelphia faces Orlando in Eastern Conference matchup

Philadelphia 76ers (7-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (3-7, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

Eastern Conference foes Orlando and Philadelphia meet.

Article continues below ...

Orlando finished 42-40 overall and 30-22 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Magic averaged 25.5 assists per game on 40.4 made field goals last season.

Philadelphia went 51-31 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The 76ers averaged 15.3 points off of turnovers, 14.1 second chance points and 31.7 bench points last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Magic Injuries: None listed.

76ers Injuries: Trey Burke III: day to day (calf).