Orlando takes on Chicago, aims to halt 3-game skid

Chicago Bulls (12-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (12-17, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando looks to stop its three-game slide when the Magic play Chicago.

The Magic are 7-9 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando is fourth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 105.3 points and holding opponents to 45.8 percent shooting.

The Bulls are 8-12 in Eastern Conference play. Chicago averages 43.6 rebounds per game and is 6-16 when outrebounded by opponents.

The Magic and Bulls meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Fournier leads the Magic scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists. D.J. Augustin has averaged 13.7 points and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Lauri Markkanen is averaging 14.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bulls. Tomas Satoransky has averaged 10 points and added 4.3 rebounds while shooting 42.4 percent over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 108.2 points, 42.1 rebounds, 23.9 assists, eight steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points on 48.4 percent shooting.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 105.4 points, 43.8 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.8 points on 42.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee).

Bulls: Chandler Hutchison: out (shoulder), Zach LaVine: day to day (shin/illness), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (abdomen), Ryan Arcidiacono: day to day (elbow), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot).