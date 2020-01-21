Oklahoma City takes road win streak into matchup with Orlando

Oklahoma City Thunder (25-19, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (21-23, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hits the road against Orlando looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Magic are 13-8 on their home court. Orlando has a 5-17 record against opponents over .500.

The Thunder are 11-10 in road games. Oklahoma City is 17-4 against opponents under .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Thunder won 102-94 in the last meeting on Nov. 5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 24 points, and Aaron Gordon led Orlando with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 11.1 rebounds for the Magic. Markelle Fultz is shooting 45.0 percent and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder scoring 19.8 points and grabbing 5.9 rebounds. Chris Paul has averaged 6.2 assists and scored 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 6-4, averaging 104.8 points, 47.9 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.4 points on 43.5 percent shooting.

Thunder: 6-4, averaging 114.5 points, 45.1 rebounds, 23 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), D.J. Augustin: out (knee), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee).

Thunder: Terrance Ferguson: out (personal), Nerlens Noel: out (ankle), Andre Roberson: out (knee), Abdel Nader: out (ankle).