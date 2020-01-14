Oklahoma City hosts Toronto after Gilgeous-Alexander’s 20-20 game

Toronto Raptors (25-14, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (23-17, seventh in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hosts the Toronto Raptors after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 20-point, 20-rebound outing in the Thunder’s 117-104 win against the Timberwolves.

The Thunder are 13-7 in home games. Oklahoma City averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 13-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Raptors are 11-7 in road games. Toronto is 16-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Thunder defeated the Raptors 98-97 in their last matchup on Dec. 29. Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 32 points, and Fred VanVleet paced Toronto scoring 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is averaging 16.5 points and 5.0 rebounds for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 22.3 points and totaled 7.9 rebounds while shooting 53.4 percent over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors averaging 24.7 points and has added 7.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Kyle Lowry has averaged 21.4 points and added 3.5 rebounds while shooting 37.8 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 8-2, averaging 110.2 points, 48.1 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points on 43.2 percent shooting.

Raptors: 4-6, averaging 105.6 points, 46.2 rebounds, 25 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.2 points on 44.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Nerlens Noel: out (ankle), Andre Roberson: out (knee).

Raptors: Norman Powell: day to day (shoulder), Fred VanVleet: out (hamstring), Marc Gasol: out (hamstring).