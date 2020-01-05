Oklahoma City faces Philadelphia on 5-game win streak

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-15, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (23-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City aims to keep its 5-game win streak alive when the Thunder take on Philadelphia.

The 76ers are 16-2 in home games. Philadelphia is 19-6 when winning the rebound battle and averages 46.1 rebounds per game.

The Thunder are 8-9 on the road. Oklahoma City is 12-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Thunder won 127-119 in the last matchup on Nov. 15. Danilo Gallinari led Oklahoma City with 28 points, and Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Richardson leads the 76ers with 1.8 made 3-pointers and averages 14.8 points while shooting 35.4 percent from beyond the arc. Embiid has averaged 20.6 points and 10.2 rebounds while shooting 42.4 percent over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Steven Adams leads the Thunder with 9.9 rebounds and averages 11.6 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 23.5 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 51.5 percent over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 3-7, averaging 108 points, 45.8 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points on 46.7 percent shooting.

Thunder: 9-1, averaging 111.4 points, 44.4 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points on 45.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Matisse Thybulle: out (knee), James Ennis III: day to day (illness).

Thunder: Nerlens Noel: day to day (ankle), Andre Roberson: out (knee).