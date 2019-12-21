New York takes on Eastern Conference leader Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks (25-4, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (7-22, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Bucks -12.5; over/under is 227

Article continues below ...

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks take on the Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks.

The Knicks are 3-16 against conference opponents. New York is the worst team in the Eastern Conference averaging 103.1 points per game.

The Bucks are 15-2 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee has a 14-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bucks won the last meeting between these two teams 132-88 on Dec. 2. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points to help lead Milwaukee to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Morris leads the Knicks averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers and scoring 18.7 points per game while shooting 47.2 percent from beyond the arc. Julius Randle has averaged 8.3 rebounds and added 18.2 points per game over the last 10 games for New York.

Khris Middleton has shot 49.3 percent and is averaging 18 points for the Bucks. Donte DiVincenzo has averaged 4.7 rebounds and added 8.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 3-7, averaging 106.3 points, 46.1 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points on 48.6 percent shooting.

Bucks: 9-1, averaging 123.1 points, 50.4 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.7 points on 40.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation), Wayne Ellington: day to day (achilles).

Bucks: Dragan Bender: out (ankle), Wesley Matthews: day to day (thigh), Eric Bledsoe: out (leg), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (back).