New York faces Toronto on 3-game skid

New York Knicks (4-13, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (12-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York is looking to end its three-game losing streak with a victory over Toronto.

The Raptors have gone 1-1 against division opponents. Toronto is 6-1 against opponents under .500.

The Knicks are 2-10 against conference opponents. New York averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 2-6 when turning the ball over more than opponents.

The Raptors and Knicks match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors scoring 25.7 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Fred VanVleet has averaged 18.8 points and collected 3.6 rebounds while shooting 41.0 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Marcus Morris leads the Knicks averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers while scoring 19.3 points per game and shooting 51 percent from beyond the arc. Julius Randle is shooting 45.4 percent and has averaged 17.4 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 3-7, averaging 98.8 points, 43.2 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

Raptors: 8-2, averaging 109.4 points, 43.5 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.6 points on 42.3 percent shooting.

Raptors Injuries: Dewan Hernandez: out (right thumb), Serge Ibaka: day to day (right ankle), Stanley Johnson: out (groin), Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: out (left thumb).

Knicks Injuries: Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation), RJ Barrett: day to day (illness), Elfrid Payton: out (hamstring), Frank Ntilikina: day to day (quad/groin), Kevin Knox: day to day (quad).