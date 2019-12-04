New York faces Denver on home skid

Denver Nuggets (13-4, second in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (4-17, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York looks to stop its 4-game home skid with a victory over Denver.

The Knicks are 3-8 in home games. New York is the league leader with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Robinson averaging 2.9.

The Nuggets are 5-2 in road games. Denver leads the Western Conference giving up only 101.8 points per game and holding opponents to 42.8 percent shooting.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is shooting 44.9 percent and averaging 17.3 points. RJ Barrett has averaged 11.8 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 32.8 percent over the last 10 games for New York.

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 6.0 assists while scoring 15.6 points per game. Will Barton has averaged 2.1 made 3-pointers and scored 16 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 108.4 points, 49.3 rebounds, 27.8 assists, eight steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.2 points on 43.0 percent shooting.

Knicks: 2-8, averaging 102.5 points, 43.2 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

Knicks Injuries: Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation), Elfrid Payton: out (hamstring), Frank Ntilikina: day to day (back), Marcus Morris: day to day (neck).

Nuggets Injuries: Bol Bol: out (left foot), Jerami Grant: day to day (illness).