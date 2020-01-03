Nets take on the Raptors on 4-game slide

Toronto Raptors (23-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (16-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn heads into the matchup with Toronto after losing four games in a row.

The Nets are 10-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn allows 111.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Raptors are 16-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto averages 110.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Raptors won 110-102 in the last matchup on Dec. 14. Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 30 points, and Spencer Dinwiddie led Brooklyn with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Harris is second on the Nets averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers and scoring 14.5 points per game while shooting 42.2 percent from beyond the arc. Dinwiddie has averaged 28 points and collected 3.3 rebounds while shooting 42.8 percent over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Kyle Lowry has averaged 20.7 points and 4.8 rebounds for the Raptors. Serge Ibaka has averaged 9.4 rebounds and added 17.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 3-7, averaging 106 points, 52.4 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109 points on 41.3 percent shooting.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 109.7 points, 45.2 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.7 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points on 44.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Nicolas Claxton: day to day (hamstring), Garrett Temple: day to day (knee), Caris LeVert: day to day (thumb), Kyrie Irving: out (right shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).

Raptors: Matt Thomas: out (finger), Norman Powell: out (shoulder), Marc Gasol: out (hamstring), Pascal Siakam: out (groin).