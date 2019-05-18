Milwaukee takes 2-0 lead into game 3 against Toronto

Milwaukee Bucks (60-22, first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Toronto Raptors (58-24, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Toronto; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Milwaukee leads series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference finals with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Bucks won the previous matchup 125-103. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points to help lead Milwaukee to the victory and Kawhi Leonard recorded 31 points in defeat for Toronto.

The Raptors have gone 36-16 against Eastern Conference teams. Toronto ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 35.6 defensive rebounds per game, led by Leonard averaging 6.0.

The Bucks are 40-12 in conference matchups. Milwaukee is the NBA leader with 40.4 defensive rebounds per game, led by Antetokounmpo averaging 10.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is scoring 26.6 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam has averaged 18.3 points and totaled 5.8 rebounds while shooting 43.0 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Antetokounmpo has averaged 27.7 points and 12.5 rebounds for the Bucks. Khris Middleton has averaged 18.1 points and added 6.1 rebounds while shooting 44.4 percent over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Bucks: Averaging 116.8 points, 52.8 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.5 points on 39.9 percent shooting.

Raptors: Averaging 103.3 points, 42.0 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.9 points on 41.6 percent shooting.

Raptors Injuries: Chris Boucher: day to day (back spasms), Patrick McCaw: out (personal), OG Anunoby: out (appendix).

Bucks Injuries: Pau Gasol: out for season (ankle), Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (heel), D.J. Wilson: out (ankle).