Miami visits Dallas after Doncic’s 41-point showing

Miami Heat (18-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (17-7, third in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Miami Heat after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks’ 122-111 victory against the Pistons.

The Mavericks have gone 8-5 at home. Dallas is 10-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Heat are 7-6 in road games. Miami has an 18-3 record when scoring more than 100 points.

The teams square off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is shooting 48.2 percent and averaging 30.4 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. has averaged 1.8 assists and 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Jimmy Butler leads the Heat averaging 20.7 points and has added 6.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. Bam Adebayo has averaged 17 points and 11.5 rebounds while shooting 53.4 percent over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 113.7 points, 46.4 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points on 43.6 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 121 points, 48.2 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points on 43.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Delon Wright: day to day (adductor).

Heat: Justise Winslow: day to day (back), Goran Dragic: day to day (groin).