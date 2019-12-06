Miami takes on Washington, seeks 9th straight home win

Washington Wizards (7-13, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (15-6, third in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami will try to keep its eight-game home win streak alive when the Heat take on Washington.

Article continues below ...

The Heat are 3-0 against division opponents. Miami is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 18.2 turnovers per game.

The Wizards are 1-2 against the rest of the division. Washington averages 28.3 assists per game to lead the Eastern Conference, paced by Bradley Beal with 7.0.

The teams square off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan Robinson leads the Heat with 2.9 made 3-pointers and averages 11.2 points while shooting 43.5 percent from beyond the arc. Tyler Herro is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers and 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Beal leads the Wizards averaging 7.0 assists while scoring 28.6 points per game. Rui Hachimura has averaged 5.7 rebounds and added 14.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 120.1 points, 39.9 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.2 points on 51.7 percent shooting.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 110.5 points, 45.5 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points on 43.7 percent shooting.

Heat Injuries: Justise Winslow: day to day (back), KZ Okpala: out (achilles), Goran Dragic: out (groin).

Wizards Injuries: CJ Miles: out (wrist), Jordan McRae: out (finger), Thomas Bryant: out (foot), Isaiah Thomas: day to day (calf), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).