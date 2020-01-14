Miami takes home win streak into matchup with San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs (17-21, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (27-12, third in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Heat take on San Antonio.

The Heat have gone 17-1 in home games. Miami is seventh in the league with 36.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Bam Adebayo averaging 7.8.

The Spurs are 6-12 in road games. San Antonio averages 46.7 rebounds per game and is 3-14 when outrebounded by opponents.

The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adebayo leads the Heat with 10.4 rebounds and averages 15.8 points. Jimmy Butler has averaged 19.5 points and collected 7.9 rebounds while shooting 44.9 percent over the last 10 games for Miami.

DeMar DeRozan leads the Spurs averaging 22.4 points and is adding 5.3 rebounds. LaMarcus Aldridge has averaged 19.9 points and collected 8.4 rebounds while shooting 50.6 percent over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 108.9 points, 46.3 rebounds, 24 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points on 45.6 percent shooting.

Spurs: 6-4, averaging 119.8 points, 48.2 rebounds, 26 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points on 45.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Justise Winslow: out (back).

Spurs: None listed.