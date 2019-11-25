Memphis plays Indiana on 3-game losing streak

Memphis Grizzlies (5-10, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (9-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

Memphis enters the matchup against Indiana after losing three in a row.

Indiana finished 48-34 overall with a 29-12 record at home during the 2018-19 season. The Pacers averaged 108 points per game last season, 15.8 from the free throw line and 28.5 from 3-point range.

Memphis finished 33-49 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 12-29 on the road. The Grizzlies shot 45% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Pacers Injuries: Edmond Sumner: out (hand), JaKarr Sampson: day to day (back), Victor Oladipo: out (quad).

Grizzlies Injuries: Marko Guduric: day to day (right knee soreness).