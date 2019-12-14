Memphis hosts Washington after Jackson Jr.’s 43-point game

Washington Wizards (7-16, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (8-17, 13th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Washington Wizards after Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 43 points in the Grizzlies’ 127-114 loss to the Bucks.

The Grizzlies are 3-11 in home games. Memphis has a 1-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wizards are 3-10 on the road. Washington ranks last in the NBA recording 41.6 rebounds per game led by Thomas Bryant averaging 8.5.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Jr. has averaged 17.6 points and 4.8 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Jonas Valanciunas is shooting 49.3 percent and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Bradley Beal leads the Wizards averaging 27.4 points and has added 4.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. Davis Bertans is shooting 48.2 percent and has averaged 19 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 2-8, averaging 114.6 points, 40.4 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.8 points on 50.9 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 109.6 points, 44.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points on 45.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke: day to day (oblique), Ja Morant: day to day (back), Grayson Allen: day to day (right ankle).

Wizards: Thomas Bryant: out (foot), CJ Miles: out (wrist), Jordan McRae: out (finger), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle), Isaiah Thomas: day to day (calf), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).