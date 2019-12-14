Los Angeles takes on Chicago following George’s 46-point performance

Los Angeles Clippers (20-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (9-18, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Chicago Bulls after Paul George scored 46 points in the Clippers’ 124-117 victory against the Timberwolves.

The Bulls have gone 5-10 at home. Chicago is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Clippers are 7-6 on the road. Los Angeles is second in the league with 49 rebounds per game led by Kawhi Leonard averaging 7.9.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Satoransky leads the Bulls with 5.3 assists and scores 9.3 points per game. Zach LaVine has averaged 24.2 points and totaled 5.2 rebounds while shooting 43.7 percent over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Leonard is averaging 25.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Clippers. George has averaged four made 3-pointers and scored 24.4 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 8-2, averaging 117.1 points, 49.3 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points on 42.4 percent shooting.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 101 points, 41.6 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.1 points on 44.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot).

Clippers: Lou Williams: day to day (calf), Landry Shamet: day to day (ankle), JaMychal Green: day to day (tailbone), Patrick Beverley: day to day (concussion).