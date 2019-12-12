Los Angeles faces Miami on 5-game win streak

Los Angeles Lakers (22-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (18-6, third in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles seeks to extend its five-game win streak with a victory against Miami.

Article continues below ...

The Heat have gone 11-0 in home games. Miami is 4-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.7 turnovers per game.

The Lakers are 12-1 on the road. Los Angeles ranks second in the Western Conference with 26.4 assists per game led by LeBron James averaging 10.8.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lakers won 95-80 in the last meeting on Nov. 8. Anthony Davis led Los Angeles with 26 points, and Jimmy Butler led Miami with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Butler leads the Heat scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists. Duncan Robinson is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers and 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

James leads the Lakers averaging 10.8 assists while scoring 25.8 points per game. Alex Caruso is shooting 45.1 percent and has averaged 5.6 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 9-1, averaging 116.2 points, 44.6 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 9.6 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points on 43.9 percent shooting.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 111.3 points, 46.8 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points on 43.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Dion Waiters: day to day (illness), Justise Winslow: day to day (back), Goran Dragic: day to day (groin).

Lakers: Kyle Kuzma: day to day (left ankle), DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee), Rajon Rondo: day to day (hamstring), Anthony Davis: day to day (right shoulder).