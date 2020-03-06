The Thursday night primetime game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets was supposed to be a clash of two of the Western Conference’s elite teams.

Mostly, it turned into threes clashing with the rim.

"Credit to the Clippers. … But the Clippers didn't play great overall last night. This game was about one thing and one thing only — 3-point shooting & the Rockets being historically bad from three, not just b/c of some excellent Clippers defense." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/YIqA8cvJtp Article continues below ... — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 6, 2020

The Rockets entered the game with a 7-3 record since the trade deadline, the moment they went all-in on small ball. The Clippers rode a five-game winning streak into Houston.

By halftime, it was clear the Rockets had indeed come up small.

The Clippers put on a clinic in the 1st half pic.twitter.com/87EcjXyiY7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 6, 2020

The Clippers cruised to their sixth straight win, evening the season series against one of their fiercest Western Conference foes.

👀 @LAClippers take care of business tonight against the Rockets #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/V5QAU63liR — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) March 6, 2020

So naturally, on Friday, people are trying to figure out why.

Is it because the Clippers have finally hit their stride and transformed into the NBA Finals favorites that many believed them to be entering the regular season?

"This was all about the Clippers. They are finally getting consistent minutes, healthy players. They showed you why the Clippers are a headache and a well-oiled machine." — @TheRyanHollins pic.twitter.com/smlGOhQHOQ — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 6, 2020

Quite possibly.

During their six-game winning streak, the Clippers have faced no back-to-backs, meaning their superstar Kawhi Leonard has played in all six games.

As you can see, he’s fresh.

During the streak, Leonard is averaging 24.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals. He’s also shooting 49.7 percent from the field.

📊25 PTS / 6 REB / 5 AST / 2 STL@kawhileonard scored a team-high 25 points in 28 minutes of play vs Houston. pic.twitter.com/dwaKfGkeNt — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) March 6, 2020

The Klaw is flowing.

And when he’s flowing, the Clippers are flowing.

When the Clippers are healthy and inspired — say it again —- it’s not close. Rest of the league is looking up. Way up. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) March 6, 2020

But outside of Leonard’s big game, if you look at the box score, no other star really stood out. Paul George scored 13 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and dished out 7 assists.

Montrezl Harrell scored 19 off the bench, but Lou Williams only chipped in 5 points. Marcus Morris Sr. added in 11.

The second star actually proved to the LA’s young big man.

📊20 MIN / 17 PTS / 12 REB@ivicazubac went perfect from the field in Houston. pic.twitter.com/7d4D5LWN6S — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) March 6, 2020

It was a team effort by the Clippers and undoubtedly, a big win.

But can an argument be made that the Rockets lost the game as opposed to the Clippers winning it?

"In the NBA this year, 26 times there have been teams that shot less than 17% from three. Those teams are 4-22. … This year, teams 14 times have been 7-of-35 from three or worse, they're 0-14. The Rockets were 7-of-42. It reminded you of Game 7 of the WCF." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/dlIeRNDlq9 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 6, 2020

Again…quite possibly.

James Harden and Russell Westbrook converted on a combined 15 field goals and scored 45 total points.

Westbrook finished with 29 and Harden finished with 16, less than half his average.

The backcourt entered the game as the highest scoring duo in the NBA with 62.4 points per game.

But the bigger story was the three-point shooting.

Reminds us of another off-shooting game that Houston had.

Rockets are taking and missing 3s like gm 7 of 2018 Western Conference finals against the Warriors pic.twitter.com/iU0zyfGBia — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) March 6, 2020

Harsh, Unc.

More than anything, Thursday night was just a reminder of how this Houston team operates.

.@ShannonSharpe on if the Clippers big win over Rockets makes them best in the West: "No, absolutely not! This was more about the flaws of the Houston Rockets. The game kind of reminded me of Game 7 against the Warriors in the WCF: brick after brick after brick." pic.twitter.com/1SK7RMVNR3 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 6, 2020

In short, it’s still win by the three, die by the three.

"The Rockets can go to the Western Conference Finals or lose very quickly in the first round." — @SIChrisMannix pic.twitter.com/3gb5msH0tw — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 6, 2020

The Rockets have made 20 or more threes 11 times this season. They are 10-1 in those games.

When they make 17 or more threes, they are 18-3.

When they make less than 10 threes, they are 1-3. When they make 12 or less, they are 6-9.

For the Rockets, Thursday represented the worst case scenario for their small ball lineup and raised valid questions about whether their style of play can win deep into the playoffs.

when the Rockets go 5 out 0 in and Harden has the ball the Clips have the perfect defensive scheme…Kawhi cheats off his man in corner to clog penetration, Beverley playing centerfield allowing Westbrook a 3 if he wants it. which he doesnt. been giving smallball fits all night. pic.twitter.com/yQ7Use6aXE — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 6, 2020

But, let’s give credit to the Clippers. When they have their full collection of players suited up, they are unbeatable.

Literally.

The Clippers are 10-0 when fully healthy this season. Those wins were against: Lakers, Nuggets, Rockets, Heat, 76ers, OKC, Grizzlies, Spurs, Suns, Wolves. pic.twitter.com/ti4znslhnp — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 6, 2020

This is the Clippers team that many expected to see after acquiring Leonard and George in the offseason.

Conversely, this is the Rockets team that we are now used to seeing.