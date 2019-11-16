Los Angeles and Atlanta set for cross-conference game

Atlanta Hawks (4-7, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (7-5, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

Los Angeles takes on Atlanta in out-of-conference action.

Los Angeles finished 48-34 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 26-15 at home. The Clippers shot 47.1% from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range last season.

Atlanta finished 29-53 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 12-29 on the road. The Hawks allowed opponents to score 119.4 points per game and shoot 47.3% from the field last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Clippers Injuries: Landry Shamet: out (ankle), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (knee), Patrick Beverley: day to day (calf).

Hawks Injuries: Evan Turner: day to day (achilles), Chandler Parsons: day to day (knee), Kevin Huerter: out (rotator cuff/shoulder), Vince Carter: out (personal reasons).