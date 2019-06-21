Long-range plan: Garland’s shooting floored Cavs in workout

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Darius Garland showed the Cavaliers his range from 2,000 miles before they selected him in the NBA draft.

The Cavs selected the Vanderbilt point guard with the No. 5 overall pick Thursday night despite him playing in only five games before injuring his left knee. Garland was always on Cleveland’s radar, but the team became convinced that he was the right choice during a private workout last week in Los Angeles.

The team sent new coach John Beilein and his entire staff to watch Garland. Beilein was floored by the 19-year-old’s shooting ability and deep range, joking that Garland “was shooting the ball in Nashville and we were in California.”

The Cavs intend to play Garland alongside Collin Sexton, their first-round pick last season who had a solid rookie. Beilein said the tandem “will be beautiful together” and should be interchangeable on the floor.