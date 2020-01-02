Lillard, Trail Blazers set for matchup with the Wizards

Portland Trail Blazers (14-21, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (10-23, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Washington Wizards. Lillard ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 26.7 points per game.

The Wizards are 5-9 in home games. Washington is 3-8 in games when turning the ball over more than opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers.

The Trail Blazers have gone 6-12 away from home. Portland is 4-11 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The teams face off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gary Payton II is scoring 8.8 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Wizards. Ish Smith has averaged 12.4 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Lillard has averaged 26.7 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Hassan Whiteside has averaged 15.9 rebounds and added 15.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 112.6 points, 42.9 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points on 48.4 percent shooting.

Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 110.1 points, 45.1 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Thomas Bryant: out (foot), CJ Miles: out (wrist), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle), Bradley Beal: day to day (leg), Rui Hachimura: out (groin), John Wall: out (left torn achilles), Davis Bertans: out (quad).

Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Skal Labissiere: out (knee), Mario Hezonja: day to day (back), Zach Collins: out (left shoulder dislocation), Rodney Hood: out for season (leg).