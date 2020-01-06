Lillard, Trail Blazers set for matchup against the Raptors

Portland Trail Blazers (15-22, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (24-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Toronto Raptors. Lillard ranks seventh in the league scoring 27.1 points per game.

The Raptors are 14-5 in home games. Toronto ranks third in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up only 105.2 points and holding opponents to 42.3 percent shooting.

The Trail Blazers are 7-13 on the road. Portland is last in the Western Conference with 19.6 assists per game led by Lillard averaging 7.6.

The Raptors won the last matchup between these two squads 114-106 on Nov. 13. Pascal Siakam scored 36 points to help lead Toronto to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lowry leads the Raptors with 3.2 made 3-pointers and averages 20.9 points while shooting 36.1 percent from beyond the arc. Serge Ibaka is shooting 55.1 percent and averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Lillard has shot 44.2 percent and is averaging 27.1 points for the Trail Blazers. Kent Bazemore has averaged 1.5 made 3-pointers and scored 8 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 108.5 points, 45.4 rebounds, 23.9 assists, eight steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104 points on 44.1 percent shooting.

Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 112.4 points, 45.6 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 46.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Matt Thomas: out (finger), Norman Powell: out (shoulder), Marc Gasol: out (hamstring), Pascal Siakam: out (groin).

Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), CJ McCollum: out (illness), Skal Labissiere: out (knee), Zach Collins: out (shoulder), Rodney Hood: out for season (leg).