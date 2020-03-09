Only Patrick Beverley.

No love lost in LA 👀 @patbev21 pic.twitter.com/9YMCyRBPbT — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) March 9, 2020

Only Pat Bev.

"No challenge. No challenge. It's not hard at all." —Pat Bev when asked what it’s like to guard LeBron. (via @HarrisonSanford) pic.twitter.com/VDZczqiqpP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 8, 2020

Patrick Beverley did not have a good game on Sunday.

In fact, he had a bad game…

…but only by statistical standards!

He still accomplished a lot of Pat-Bev-things, and because of that, he was able to save some face for the Los Angeles Clippers.

"I love what Pat Bev said after the game because it's coming from a place of anger — he is not a happy camper. He is the guts of this team, he is the one who brings out the dog in them."@RealSkipBayless on Patrick Beverley saying it's 'no challenge' to guard LeBron pic.twitter.com/Zk76C5YPof — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 9, 2020

The Clippers were surely challenged by LeBron on Sunday, and there isn’t much validity to what Beverley said.

But that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t have said it.

The King overwhelmed the Clippers and their bevy of perimeter defenders.

Too big. Too fast. Too strong.

But one of those defenders wasn’t overwhelmed, at least not psychologically.

Intensity rising in LA 👀 pic.twitter.com/01DuVt2fRR — ESPN (@espn) March 8, 2020

Pat-Bev-things!

Bron and Pat Bev still going at it 👀 pic.twitter.com/stoqsijjaA — ESPN (@espn) March 8, 2020

It’s well-known that Beverley won’t back down from much, if anything.

And clearly, the Lakers were out to make a statement against him individually on Sunday, too.

The refs gave Avery Bradley a “taunting tech” for this… pic.twitter.com/joolSvk2ms — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 8, 2020

When’s the last time you’ve seen Avery Bradley get a taunting tech?

The Pat-Bev-effect, ladies and gentlemen.

Beverley had to say what he said. He had to remind Clipper Nation that their team doesn’t fear LeBron, regardless of Sunday’s outing, in which LeBron vehemently protected the ‘Best Player in the World’ crown from Kawhi Leonard.

Does anyone believe Pat’s words?

.@ShannonSharpe on Patrick Beverley saying it's 'not hard' to guard LeBron: "He sounds ridiculous. It doesn't make you look weak to acknowledge that Bron got it going yesterday. There are reasons why Doc didn't put you on him." pic.twitter.com/LtWmudgXWX — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 9, 2020

Of course not.

And he didn’t do anything on the floor to warrant his rhetoric.

I don't want to hear anything Pat Beverley says. If you have more turnovers then points, you got no room to talk. And yo team caught an L. The starting PG became unplayable in the 4th. pic.twitter.com/2Fw3d7159i — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) March 9, 2020

But on the floor isn’t where Beverley earns his check.

Under your skin is where he gets paid.