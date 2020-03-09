LeBron and the Lakers won the battle, but Patrick Beverley made sure the Clippers are still in the war

Only Patrick Beverley.

Only Pat Bev.

Patrick Beverley did not have a good game on Sunday.

In fact, he had a bad game…

…but only by statistical standards!

He still accomplished a lot of Pat-Bev-things, and because of that, he was able to save some face for the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers were surely challenged by LeBron on Sunday, and there isn’t much validity to what Beverley said.

But that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t have said it.

The King overwhelmed the Clippers and their bevy of perimeter defenders.

Too big. Too fast. Too strong.

But one of those defenders wasn’t overwhelmed, at least not psychologically.

Pat-Bev-things!

It’s well-known that Beverley won’t back down from much, if anything.

And clearly, the Lakers were out to make a statement against him individually on Sunday, too.

When’s the last time you’ve seen Avery Bradley get a taunting tech?

The Pat-Bev-effect, ladies and gentlemen.

Beverley had to say what he said. He had to remind Clipper Nation that their team doesn’t fear LeBron, regardless of Sunday’s outing, in which LeBron vehemently protected the ‘Best Player in the World’ crown from Kawhi Leonard.

Does anyone believe Pat’s words?

Of course not.

And he didn’t do anything on the floor to warrant his rhetoric.

But on the floor isn’t where Beverley earns his check.

Under your skin is where he gets paid.