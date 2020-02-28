You’ve proved your point, LeBron.

It’s time to focus on the big prize.

"Activate playoff mode… We don't need a virtuoso against Golden State, take the night off." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/C8kdReAZ1x Article continues below ... — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 27, 2020

LeBron James didn’t play against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. He sat out the contest with a load groin.

Sorry…sore management.

Sorry! SORE GROIN.

We were mixing it up with ‘load management.’

.@ChrisBHaynes puts on his best @MarcellusWiley impersonation to answer if LeBron is using load management tonight "This is LeBron ditching that day of school. Playing the Golden State Warriors, there’s no anything to gain from it… Why should LeBron go over there and play?" pic.twitter.com/Q5C7NsPVuq — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) February 27, 2020

Chris Haynes was right. The Lakers didn’t need James.

Despite only leading by two at half, LA used a 40-point third quarter to beat the poop out of the Warriors at the Chase Center.

The Lakers are officially streaking.

AD helps lead the Lebron-less Lakers to another win #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/kElzBlwijI — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) February 28, 2020

And they’re having some fun while doing it.

The Lakers bench reacting to Draymond getting ejected 😅 pic.twitter.com/A0R9G0Oyll — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 28, 2020

But did you notice that guy on the bench?

If you can turn your attention away from the ice dripping, you’ll notice it’s James.

You’ll also notice he’s not wearing anything purple or gold.

Tonight LeBron has gone Kawhi and load-managed. He needs and deserves the rest. But he's hiding behind the "pulled groin" excuse just the way he had the "flu" earlier this season and was on stage with Bad Bunny the next night. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 28, 2020

Indeed, King James sat out on Thursday against the lowly Warriors, and of course, the conversation has now shifted to whether or not LeBron should actually sit out more games.

"LeBron's in his 17th year, 14 times he's played at least 74 games. … He understands more than Steph, KD & Giannis that he has a unique responsibility to the game & fans. The Lakers & LeBron are handling this exactly right for him & the team's ultimate success." —@getnickwright pic.twitter.com/70P8i6s4Pe — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 28, 2020

We would never advocate the game’s best players not playing.

But if LeBron is hoping to win a championship, he’ll need to be fresher.

To be more specific, he’ll need to be fresher than the other guy on the other team that plays its home games at STAPLES Center.

Yep! Him.

James – in his 17th year – has missed three of the Lakers’ 57 games this season. Kawhi Leonard – in his ninth year – has already missed 13 of the Clippers’ 58 games.

James has participated in six back-to-backs this season. Leonard has participated in none.

"LeBron has a responsibility to play but he's been responsible for 17 years. If he chooses to miss a few games you can't hold that against him. He's been the 1 reliable star we've had over the last 17 years who's going to play night in, night out, no matter what."—@WalkerAntoine8 pic.twitter.com/Fs9nNscHKY — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 28, 2020

Kawhi – in his prime – is going to enter the playoffs rested and recharged. James – not in his prime – is going to enter the playoffs with respect, respect earned by honoring his responsibility to play every night.

But respect doesn’t win you championships.

"The people that criticize LeBron for taking a game off are the same people who criticize him for playing all 82. When he wasn't taking any time off it was, 'He's more worried about Kareem than winning.'… No matter what they're going to say it's the wrong thing."—@getnickwright pic.twitter.com/mq3InDO3DX — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 28, 2020

Kawhi might not be earning the same respect that LeBron does for playing as much as possible.

"I get so frustrated with Kawhi because he can easily have a bunch of days off if he wants to. Don't practice. Just get your shots up and work on your body instead of missing games." — @WalkerAntoine8 pic.twitter.com/sAPPJvKLJZ — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 28, 2020

And it’s possible that missing all those games will affect the Clippers’ team chemistry.

"This is where the Clippers are going to have a very rude awakening come the postseason. Not playing in the regular season, not getting in rhythm, not getting in flow, not getting the best seed possible, can hurt your ability to play in those NBA Finals games." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/xJaYU3ytnQ — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 28, 2020

But that wasn’t the case last year when Leonard missed 22 games and Toronto still went on to win an NBA title.

It might not be time for King to go full Klaw, but the Lakers have 25 games left. Included in those 25 games are matchups with Brooklyn, Charlotte, Detroit, Washington, Cleveland, Minnesota, Golden State (again), Phoenix and Chicago.

I mean, he’s already proven the naysayers wrong in year 17.

"Shoutout to LeBron James, he's truly having a phenomenal year. I'm 99.9% sure of this: LeBron's going to lead the league in assists. No player ever in their 17th year has lead the league in any significant category." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/I4w81fqyVw — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 28, 2020

What’s left to prove?

It’s coming down to the wire for the Lakers to follow in the footsteps of their in-town rivals and execute some ‘superstar management.’

Sounds a lot better than ‘load management,’ doesn’t it?