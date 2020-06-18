Bill Russell and Kendrick Perkins have more in common than just playing center for the Boston Celtics.

Neither has ever been afraid to share their opinion, which was the case this week, when Perkins dubbed LeBron James the “Most Athletic Player in NBA History!!!”

Most Athletic Player in NBA History!!! https://t.co/CJWRoz2cQz — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 16, 2020

However, Mr. Russell wasn’t willing to let Perkins have the final say on the matter.

In addition to my leaping ability, I was also an somewhat known as an outstanding sprinter. And some people may remember this : https://t.co/Am6UN7xdOT — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) June 17, 2020

Quite a strong case, Mr. Russell.

In fact, it was so strong that Perkins ended up changing his stance about a half hour later.

Well I’ve been checked by an All-Time Great so sorry @KingJames I’ve had a change of heart….@RealBillRussell is the Most Athletic Player in NBA History!!! My apologies @RealBillRussell 🤣👊🏾🙌🏾💪🏾 https://t.co/6JogEGmUgG — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 17, 2020

However, it was too late

Once the legendary Russell threw his name into the hat, the debate was on and popping.

Kendrick Perkins says LeBron is the greatest NBA athlete ever. The great Bill Russell checked him. So should MJ. Now on @undisputed — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 18, 2020

On Thursday morning, Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless kicked things off, and Sharpe ranked his top three guys: James, Wilt Chamberlain and then Russell.

“I think [Russell] has a compelling argument but I think the better argument is between Wilt and LeBron … Now, we don’t have LeBron as a college athlete but we know he played football up until his junior year and he was All-State in football, had over 1,200 yards receiving and I think double digit touchdowns. It shows that he was athletic, he was versatile. Wilt ran the 100-yard dash in 10.9 seconds, threw the shot-put 56 feet, he triple jumped 50 feet, and he won the Big Eight high jump three straight years.”

.@ShannonSharpe ranks the NBA's greatest athletes ever: "LeBron, Wilt and then Bill Russell." pic.twitter.com/wfvqjRQulP — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 18, 2020

James junior season high school football stats are eye-popping. He caught 57 passes for 1,160 yards and 16 TDs before leaving football behind to focus solely on basketball.

In fact, his high school football coach could only think of one Hall of Fame player to compare James to.

“In the right situation, with the right coach in the collegiate level, he probably wouldn’t have made it for four years. He would have been drafted by the time he was a sophomore or a junior. That’s how good he was … Who would you compare the guy to? Randy Moss.”

LeBron's high school football coach thinks LBJ would've been one of the NFL greats 👀👀 @KingJames @STVMFootball (via @MoveTheSticks) pic.twitter.com/viV7Mmjj4I — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 23, 2019

And, the physical gifts that make James one of the greatest NBA players of all-time likely would have helped him become a great tight end at the NFL level, according to NFL legend DeMarcus Ware – even though he is confident LeBron would have a hard time blocking him off the edge.

“I think that he would have made a really, really good tight end, especially because of his athleticism. He would have been crushing man, getting a lot of touchdowns.”

Sharpe also pointed towards the evolution of technology as a reason why he would put LeBron at the top of his list.

“It’s just so hard with the advent of technology, and training, and eating to compare an athlete of Russell’s time to the modern athlete. Now I’m not saying they weren’t athletic but it’s just hard because the guys are just so much bigger, so much stronger, so much faster, and jump so much higher.”

James stands 6’9″, 250 lbs, and his combination of speed, size, strength and leaping ability – even in his 17th NBA season at age 35 – is still a sight to behold.

This is from November.

And over the course of his career, James has produced countless highlight finishes that showcase all aspects of his athleticism.

James not only has Sharpe’s vote as the greatest athlete to ever play in the NBA, but also the vote of Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

Here’s another note for all y’all blowing up my mentions saying MJ had a 50 inch vert. That’s like the difference between a hand time 40yd dash and a laser timed 40yd dash. Stop relying on speculation. The greatest ‘athlete’ in NBA history bar none is LBJ. Not even that close imo — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) May 2, 2020

There he is – Michael Jordan. We’ll get back to him later.

As Sharpe also pointed out, Chamberlain has a great argument for being the best athlete in NBA history as well, not only because of his track and field achievements, but because of what he accomplished at his size.

Here’s the photo of Wilt Chamberlain I was talking about. Imagine walking up to the starting blocks and looking over and seeing his legs?! He also had a 500 pound benchpress! (considering his arm length, ridiculous) He had the scoring record. And he also played basketball. pic.twitter.com/qQPgFoHVEj — Tony Reali (@TonyReali) June 17, 2020

A behemoth of a man, Chamberlain is considered one of the most dominant NBA players in history.

He stood 7’1″ and weighed 275 lbs, and is the only player in the history of the game to score 100 points.

Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game. The 76ers played 4 games in 6 nights. Wilt scored 67, 65, 61 and 100. He also had 78 and 73 earlier in the season. pic.twitter.com/c8Lr2d2GIs — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 11, 2019

In fact, he was so dominant that former NBA star Jalen Rose believes Chamberlain is in a category of his own when it comes to NBA History.

“He was a 7-footer who literally should have his own record book … This is why a 6’5” guard like James Harden is being compared to him for the way he scores, and a 7-foot player like [Nikola] Jokic is being compared to him for triple-doubles. He’s the unstoppable force in the history of basketball, and it’s not just dunks. He had a step-back, one-legged jump shot … finger rolls, dunks. He could put up video game numbers.”

After Russell laid out his own argument, and Sharpe laid out his for James and Chamberlain, Bayless injected the name that most would think of in any debate involving LeBron James.

In Bayless’ estimation, it’s disrespectful to crown James as the greatest athlete in NBA history after the world just witnessed all of Jordan’s greatness on display while watching The Last Dance, ESPN’s 10-part docuseries chronicling the Chicago Bulls’ rise to prominence in the 1990s.

For Bayless, Jordan’s speed and leaping ability outshines even that of LeBron James.

“Michael was faster than LeBron. They said he timed 4.3 in the 40-yard dash. Yes, faster. Michael Jordan had electric quickness, he had quicker than the eye quickness. You could just see on the clips in ‘The Last Dance’ and go, ‘that’s just too good, that’s like inhuman quickness.’ He would just make people look silly, and then he had the kind of quickness that could turn into acrobatic quickness because he could jump out of the gym as we saw in the slam dunk contest. I mean, he was Air Jordan.”

"It's laughable for you to say that LeBron James is a better athlete than Jordan was. If you watched just the first episode of 'The Last Dance,' it's game over for LeBron."@RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/kGA6GVguae — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 18, 2020

There’s no debating that Jordan is one of the NBA’s most graceful athletes, and during his prime, he seemingly reached heights that his opponents could not.

And, shockingly, there’s a chance we missed out on even more feats of athleticism from Jordan, considering he retired after the 1993 NBA season to pursue a professional baseball career, further adding to his athletic resume.

For Jordan to leave basketball and pick up a sport he hadn’t played since high school, and find some level of success, could serve as a testament to his overall athletic abilities.

The answer to the question, “Who is the greatest athlete in NBA history?” is one that won’t be decided universally. Each individual will have their own opinion.

What is a universal truth, however, is that there are several incredibly athletic options.