Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other victims of a fatal helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas, CA will be honored on Monday at 1:28 p.m. EST at STAPLES Center.

Article continues below ...

The “Celebration of Life” is a ticket only memorial event, and a crowd of 20,000 is expected to attend. Over 80,000 people entered the ticket lottery – with tickets ranging in price from $24.02 to $224 – and the proceeds will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Fans lined up outside Staples Center this morning waiting to get in. Staples holds just about 20,000 people and I’m told every seat has been accounted for. It’s going to be packed. pic.twitter.com/ok03TqyIVB — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) February 24, 2020

The service will be streamed by various news outlets on TV and online, including the Los Angeles Times and KTLA.

Live from Staples Center as thousands are expected to honor Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna https://t.co/A9aAB5VNne — TIME (@TIME) February 24, 2020

The memorial date of 2-24-20 carries significance. The ‘2’ represents Gianna’s jersey number. Bryant famously wore No. 24. And, 20 is the number of years Kobe played for the Lakers, as well as the number of years Kobe and wife Vanessa spent together.

Days after the crash, over 250,000 people visited LA Live to pay their respects, leaving thousands of items, including basketballs, shoes, flowers and even handwritten messages.

Hundreds of ticket holders have been standing in line since early Monday morning, and the doors to STAPLES Center opened at 8 a.m.

They have just opened the gates for ticketed fans at Staples Center for the Kobe memorial. pic.twitter.com/oVIEX1l9dp — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 24, 2020

Here is a look at the scene before the memorial:

These cars are parked outside Staples Center right now: pic.twitter.com/PcI5L7SkBq — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 24, 2020

There will be a rose for every point Kobe Bryant scored in his NBA career (33,643) placed around the center stage for his memorial today at Staples Center. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 24, 2020

Lee Zeidman, President, Staples Center: "I have never seen more roses in my entire life in there. There are about 35 thousand roses that are surrounding the center stage. And we did a center stage to maximize the amount of people we could put in the building." #KobeFarewell pic.twitter.com/BzivNgyVXu — The Hill (@thehill) February 24, 2020

Kobe Bryant’s No. 8 and 24 jerseys are hanging from a construction site next to the DoubleTree in Westchester. pic.twitter.com/GPABkQqmGc — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 23, 2020

A lot of Kobe fans outside Staples Center in the Lower Merion No. 33 🙌🏾 #KobeFarewell pic.twitter.com/SgihG1bhzT — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) February 24, 2020

We cheered for decades, have grieved for weeks and today, 2.24, we remember, honor and stand with the family of Kobe & Gianna. #KobeFarewell #KobeandGianna pic.twitter.com/hEQvOJ8PLY — Sam Sindha (@SamSindha) February 24, 2020

I’m outside the Staples Center for Kobe’s memorial and it’s quite a scene pic.twitter.com/yLK87vP6Zz — Eric Levenson (@ejleven) February 24, 2020

This miniature @STAPLESCenter is a tribute to @kobebryant and was created by Fletcher Collins who drove it from his home in North Carolina to @LALIVE with the hope of presenting it to @Lakers and Vanessa Bryant. pic.twitter.com/jPxeAsZMnW — Kim Baldonado (@KimNBCLA) February 20, 2020

Inside Staples, before the Kobe Bryant memorial pic.twitter.com/ifs1M0V9Er — Bill Reiter (@sportsreiter) February 24, 2020

Everyone in attendance at the Staples Center today will receive a booklet with Bryant family photos (via @kylegoon)pic.twitter.com/Qa03uvNuSM — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) February 24, 2020

Upon entry of the Staples Center for the memorial service of Kobe Bryant, guests are given four pieces of swag for the event. #KobeFarewell (via @KelleyLCarter) pic.twitter.com/657wm9lV56 — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) February 24, 2020

Front and back the Kobe and Gianna Celebration of Life program and the front and back of the commemorative ticket. pic.twitter.com/s4LfagEduI — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) February 24, 2020

Here’s what fans attending today’s #KobeFarewell are getting when they walk in the arena pic.twitter.com/496FkiwIxI — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) February 24, 2020

Those in attendance.

Spotted down in the lower bowl: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver giving a warm embrace to Steve Nash. As @mcten saw with his better eyes, Magic Johnson and Brian Shaw also here — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) February 24, 2020

Lots of Celtics in attendance at today’s Kobe Bryant memorial. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Daniel Theis, among others, have shared photos of their tickets. pic.twitter.com/VwOD33svqn — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) February 24, 2020

Others that are here: Bill Russell, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Kyrie Irving, Elgin Baylor, AC Green — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) February 24, 2020

Inside the memorial.

Inside Staples Center for the Kobe & Gianna Celebration of Life. pic.twitter.com/uhKJ6tVMvi — Steve Mason (@VeniceMase) February 24, 2020

This Gianna highlight video shows her playing with Kobe’s intensity and with Steph’s range — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) February 24, 2020

Beyoncé opens the memorial for Kobe & Gigi Bryant. pic.twitter.com/hoeYfRyTCM — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 24, 2020

Music before Kobe & Gianna Celebration of Life is heartbreaking:

Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together”

Diana Krall’s version of “Just the Way You Are”

Van’s “Into the Mystic”

Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun”

Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord”

Lennon’s “Imagine”

Clapton’s “Wonderful Tonight” — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) February 24, 2020

Many locations around the city will be broadcasting the celebration of life.

Plenty of free seating at @ocgreatpark for 10 a.m. live broadcast of the @STAPLESCenter tribute to #KobeBryant. The soccer stadium has seating for 5,000 people. pic.twitter.com/mYvx8OpvJR — Craig Fiegener (@CraigNews3LV) February 24, 2020

And the memorial went beyond the walls of STAPLES.

In honor of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gigi, and the seven other lives lost on Jan. 26, Metro will be pausing bus and rail operations for 24 seconds at 8:24 a.m. pic.twitter.com/nGPwjuaoQG — LA Metro (@metrolosangeles) February 24, 2020

Outside of a gas station in the Valley. ❤️❤️❤️ #KobeFarewell pic.twitter.com/dZmYvMVgeu — KINSEY SCHOFIELD (@kinseyschofield) February 24, 2020

There are tons of photos of Kobe, Gianna and the rest of the Bryant family at Disneyland flashing on screen as we wait for things to start. A story on why they'll always be remembered there, and what Kobe, the Disneyland dad was likehttps://t.co/6XtoEYZBPr — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) February 24, 2020

As fans prepare to celebrate the lives of Kobe & Gianna Bryant tomorrow at @STAPLESCenter this mural is nearing completion today at Social Kicthen + Craft Bar in Costa Mesa, honoring all 9 victims. Amazing work by Andaluz. | Follow @ABC7 Monday for complete coverage! 💜💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/yfUvUXVjCP — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) February 23, 2020

Stay tuned for more updates.