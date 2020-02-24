The Celebration of Life – A live look at Kobe Bryant’s memorial at STAPLES Center

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other victims of a fatal helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas, CA will be honored on Monday at 1:28 p.m. EST at STAPLES Center.

The “Celebration of Life” is a ticket only memorial event, and a crowd of 20,000 is expected to attend. Over 80,000 people entered the ticket lottery – with tickets ranging in price from $24.02 to $224 – and the proceeds will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The service will be streamed by various news outlets on TV and online, including the Los Angeles Times and KTLA.

The memorial date of 2-24-20 carries significance. The ‘2’ represents Gianna’s jersey number. Bryant famously wore No. 24. And, 20 is the number of years Kobe played for the Lakers, as well as the number of years Kobe and wife Vanessa spent together.

Days after the crash, over 250,000 people visited LA Live to pay their respects, leaving thousands of items, including basketballs, shoes, flowers and even handwritten messages.

Hundreds of ticket holders have been standing in line since early Monday morning, and the doors to STAPLES Center opened at 8 a.m.

