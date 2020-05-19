Twitter is the best.

It provides news, sports highlights, memes and just about everything our heart desires.

But sometimes, on rare occasions, it provides things that we didn’t know we needed until we knew we needed it, and @JordanJamming – a Twitter handle dedicated to dubbing Jordan’s dance moves with current and past hits across all musical genres – is exactly that.

Jumpman – Future & Drake pic.twitter.com/WrTkCTcyU2 — Michael Jordan Jamming Out (@JordanJamming) May 18, 2020

Let’s take a step back and see how we got here, shall we?

In The Last Dance docuseries, which followed Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ rise to prominence during the 1990s, fans received an unprecedented inside look into the life of Jordan as a basketball player, a teammate, a son, a gambler and a friend.

With that emerged clips of Jordan on the golf course with his pals, in the locker room with his security guards, and at practice with Phil Jackson and the Bulls.

But our favorite clip – our absolute favorite clip – is one of Jordan on the team bus, donning some futuristic sunglasses, wearing a black Jordan beanie, and rocking headphones that no human has seen in decades, all while vibing to none other than some unreleased jams from a popular 90s R&B singer.

jordan with that kenny lattimore exclusive pic.twitter.com/L1szEfU3iN — adelle 🏁 (@adelleplaton) May 18, 2020

When asked by an anonymous member of the Bulls organization what he was listening to, Jordan responded, “Kenny Lattimore. Brand new. Not even out yet. He’s a friend of mine.”

Now, Lattimore’s music is not exactly the type to hype a guy up before going to war on the court, but maybe hyping up wasn’t what Jordan needed.

Maybe he needed to mellow out, and hours before Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz, Jordan went with the Lattimore tune, “Days Like This.”

In 1998 I sent Michael Jordan an advanced copy of my “From the Soul of Man” album. Who knew “Days Like This” was his pre-game hype song though. 😆 #TheLastDance #RealR&B — Kenny Lattimore (@kennylattimore) May 18, 2020

Here’s a taste of Jordan’s jam for the day.

And as evidenced by Lattimore’s Twitter account, him and Jordan were indeed friends – or at least they posed for pictures together with fans.

So, with that magnificent scene from The Last Dance for the world to consume, of course, Twitter took it and ran – it ran really far.

And, we’re glad that it did.

On May 18, @JordanJamming was born.

Here’s the inaugural tweet:

Mr. Brightside – The Killers pic.twitter.com/T7ptI5HOBb — Michael Jordan Jamming Out (@JordanJamming) May 18, 2020

Then, it was off to the races.

How about some Lil Nas X?

Old Town Road – Lil Nas X pic.twitter.com/CGoYXhqfGj — Michael Jordan Jamming Out (@JordanJamming) May 18, 2020

No, this is not “the song from White Girls.”

It’s Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles.”

A Thousand Miles – Vanessa Carlton pic.twitter.com/H3Y6KQIEfq — Michael Jordan Jamming Out (@JordanJamming) May 18, 2020

This Lil’Baby and Gunna track would actually have prepared Jordan or any other professional athlete chasing a title.

We firmly believe that.

Drip Too Hard – Lil Baby & Gunna pic.twitter.com/caAfsxFtXf — Michael Jordan Jamming Out (@JordanJamming) May 18, 2020

Now, September isn’t the host month for the NBA Finals. It’s June – but that’s just semantics.

You can’t go wrong with this Earth, Wind & Fire classic.

September – Earth Wind and Fire pic.twitter.com/zNLnz71GMQ — Michael Jordan Jamming Out (@JordanJamming) May 18, 2020

Game 1 of the ’98 Finals was held in Utah, but once again – semantics.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, for the win.

Dani California – Red Hot Chili Peppers pic.twitter.com/kcr9vIOQvA — Michael Jordan Jamming Out (@JordanJamming) May 18, 2020

Not only was Jordan an All-Star during that season, he was the All-Star Game MVP.

Therefore, this is fitting.

All Star – Smash Mouth pic.twitter.com/JBKmBNAuhB — Michael Jordan Jamming Out (@JordanJamming) May 19, 2020

We could go all day with this, and as of Tuesday, we weren’t the only ones that fell in love with @JordanJamming.

A few professional sports teams – as well as Butler University for some reason – got in on the fun.

This is good, old-fashioned fun.

We’re going to stay up to date with @JordanJamming for as long as its a thing, and we encourage you to do the same.

That way, we can all have a good laugh together.