Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is providing meals to children during the COVID-19 pandemic
With the NBA, NHL, NASCAR and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, professional athletes are using their platforms to facilitate financial support for arena workers and those affected by COVID-19 across the nation. Each day, we will feature a philanthropic effort taking place in the sports world.
It’s taken Jonathan Isaac only a short amount of time to become a champion off the court in his new Orlando community.
Orlando forward @JJudahIsaac , a.k.a "The Minister of Defense", is now playing defense against the impacts of Covid-19. Isaac, a former winner of the DeVos Community Enrichment Award, has teamed with to provide food for school children under the age of 18.
— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) March 22, 2020
The third-year Orlando Magic forward is a native of The Bronx, New York, and he spent one season at Florida State University before being drafted by the Magic with the 6th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
And since then, he has made his presence felt in his new hometown, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Head to my Instagram for full video with specifics about how you can get involved! S/o to an amazing church @jumpministries, commissioner District 5 @ReginaHillFL, and everyone who is working to combat the Corona virus! We’re doing it our way! “Covid-19 Ready, set, feed! 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/6H2GQM4qWs
— Jonathan Isaac (@JJudahIsaac) March 22, 2020
Isaac, in conjunction with local church J.U.M.P. Ministries and Project Life Inc. are Monday through Friday providing breakfast and lunch to children under 18 years old in and around Orlando.
In addition, on Fridays, families can pick up a box of non-perishable food at the local church.
The @OrlandoMagic’s @JJudahIsaac is committed to feeding kids during the pandemic. 🗞⤵️https://t.co/xa5uPEb6YR
— NBPA (@TheNBPA) March 23, 2020
Said Isaac in a press release:
“This is just all about trying to stand in the gap for the people in our community … This is what we’ve been called to do … This is what we want to do, we want to be a light to our community. We want to stand up and find a way to help out.’’
Fun fact – just days before NBA play was suspended on March 11, Isaac became an ordained minister.
View this post on Instagram
Ya boy is an ordained minister! Never ever would I have thought… but I’m here lol. If you know me, you know this not a game to me. From 2 and half years ago to today (yes lol i haven’t always been a church boy) I haven’t lost a thing in pursuing Jesus, as cheesy as in today’s day that sounds.. I’ve only gained! Gained myself. My identity my purpose and so much more. I tell people “if I could see the Jonathan that was on the other side of me pursuing Jesus I wouldn’t have waited so long lol.” That’s why I think this is all so dope.. cause only I truly know the Jonathan of old! I rest my case.. Thank you Jesus for your open arms!
A post shared by Jonathan Isaac Aka Judah (@jonisaac_01)
In Orlando, on the court, Isaac is known as “The Minister of Defense.”
A minister on and off the court 😂💪🏾
— Jonathan Isaac (@JJudahIsaac) March 9, 2020