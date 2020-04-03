With the NBA, NHL, NASCAR and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, professional athletes are using their platforms to facilitate financial support for arena workers and those affected by COVID-19 across the nation. Each day, we will feature a philanthropic effort taking place in the sports world.

It’s taken Jonathan Isaac only a short amount of time to become a champion off the court in his new Orlando community.

Orlando forward @JJudahIsaac , a.k.a “The Minister of Defense”, is now playing defense against the impacts of Covid-19. Isaac, a former winner of the DeVos Community Enrichment Award, has teamed with https://t.co/NAPex9Aj44 to provide food for school children under the age of 18. pic.twitter.com/RnEsj1QPOL Article continues below ... — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) March 22, 2020

The third-year Orlando Magic forward is a native of The Bronx, New York, and he spent one season at Florida State University before being drafted by the Magic with the 6th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

And since then, he has made his presence felt in his new hometown, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Head to my Instagram for full video with specifics about how you can get involved! S/o to an amazing church @jumpministries, commissioner District 5 @ReginaHillFL, and everyone who is working to combat the Corona virus! We’re doing it our way! “Covid-19 Ready, set, feed! 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/6H2GQM4qWs — Jonathan Isaac (@JJudahIsaac) March 22, 2020

Isaac, in conjunction with local church J.U.M.P. Ministries and Project Life Inc. are Monday through Friday providing breakfast and lunch to children under 18 years old in and around Orlando.

In addition, on Fridays, families can pick up a box of non-perishable food at the local church.

Said Isaac in a press release:

“This is just all about trying to stand in the gap for the people in our community … This is what we’ve been called to do … This is what we want to do, we want to be a light to our community. We want to stand up and find a way to help out.’’

Fun fact – just days before NBA play was suspended on March 11, Isaac became an ordained minister.

In Orlando, on the court, Isaac is known as “The Minister of Defense.”