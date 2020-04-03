Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is providing meals to children during the COVID-19 pandemic

With the NBA, NHL, NASCAR and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, professional athletes are using their platforms to facilitate financial support for arena workers and those affected by COVID-19 across the nation. Each day, we will feature a philanthropic effort taking place in the sports world.

It’s taken Jonathan Isaac only a short amount of time to become a champion off the court in his new Orlando community.

The third-year Orlando Magic forward is a native of The Bronx, New York, and he spent one season at Florida State University before being drafted by the Magic with the 6th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

And since then, he has made his presence felt in his new hometown, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Isaac, in conjunction with local church J.U.M.P. Ministries and Project Life Inc. are Monday through Friday providing breakfast and lunch to children under 18 years old in and around Orlando.

In addition, on Fridays, families can pick up a box of non-perishable food at the local church.

Said Isaac in a press release:

“This is just all about trying to stand in the gap for the people in our community … This is what we’ve been called to do … This is what we want to do, we want to be a light to our community. We want to stand up and find a way to help out.’’

Fun fact – just days before NBA play was suspended on March 11, Isaac became an ordained minister.

In Orlando, on the court, Isaac is known as “The Minister of Defense.”