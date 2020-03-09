Jazz play the Raptors on 5-game win streak

Toronto Raptors (45-18, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (41-22, fourth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Jazz -4; over/under is 225

BOTTOM LINE: Utah is looking to continue its five-game win streak with a victory over Toronto.

The Jazz are 21-9 in home games. Utah is 28-9 against opponents under .500.

The Raptors are 22-9 in road games. Toronto is 35-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Raptors won 130-110 in the last matchup on Dec. 1. Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 35 points, and Mike Conley led Utah with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bojan Bogdanovic leads the Jazz averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers and scoring 20.5 points per game while shooting 41.5 percent from beyond the arc. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers and 25.2 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Siakam has averaged 23.6 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Raptors. Kyle Lowry has averaged 20 points and totaled six rebounds while shooting 40.6 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 6-4, averaging 112.1 points, 43.5 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points on 47.0 percent shooting.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 114.6 points, 43.4 rebounds, 24.2 assists, nine steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points on 43.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Nigel Williams-Goss: out (quad).

Raptors: Dewan Hernandez: out (ankle), Fred VanVleet: day to day (shoulder), Marc Gasol: day to day (hamstring).