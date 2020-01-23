Ingram leads New Orleans into matchup against Denver

Denver Nuggets (30-14, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (17-28, 12th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans host the Denver Nuggets. Ingram is 10th in the league scoring 25.5 points per game.

The Pelicans are 12-18 in Western Conference games. New Orleans averages 45.8 rebounds per game and is 5-16 when opponents grab more rebounds.

The Nuggets are 18-7 against Western Conference opponents. Denver averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 12-4 when committing more turnovers than opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Pelicans won 112-100 in the last matchup on Dec. 25. Ingram led New Orleans with 31 points, and Nikola Jokic led Denver with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram is scoring 25.5 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Pelicans. Josh Hart is shooting 46.2 percent and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 6.4 assists while scoring 19.4 points per game. Will Barton has averaged 14.8 points and totaled 4.6 rebounds while shooting 36.7 percent over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 122.2 points, 46.5 rebounds, 28 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.4 points on 47.3 percent shooting.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 111.4 points, 43 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points on 47.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Kenrich Williams: day to day (back), Darius Miller: out (achilles).

Nuggets: Bol Bol: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: day to day (back), Mason Plumlee: out (foot), Jamal Murray: out (ankle), Paul Millsap: out (left knee contusion), Gary Harris: day to day (adductor).