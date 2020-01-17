Ingram helps Pelicans stop Jazz’s 10-game win streak

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored a career-high 49 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans stopped the Utah Jazz’s 10-game win streak with a 138-132 victory Thursday night.

Utah led 132-127 on Bojan Bogdanovic’s 3 with 2:28 to go in overtime, but went scoreless the rest of the way. The Pelicans scored 11 straight on layups by Derrick Favors and E’Twaun Moore and seven free throws.

Favors finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks against his former team. Moore had 16 points for New Orleans, which has won 10 of 14 and has two games to play before the NBA’s top overall draft choice, Zion Williamson, is slated to make his Pelicans debut on Wednesday night.

Utah star Donovan Mitchell tied his career high with 46 points before missing several shots in the final minutes of overtime. Bogdanovic scored 26, and Rudy Gobert had 17 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

BUCKS 128, CELTICS 123

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists, and the NBA-leading Bucks earned their fifth straight victory.

It was Antetokounmpo’s 35th double-double of the season. Khris Middleton scored 23 points for Milwaukee (37-6), and Donte DiVincenzo had 19.

Kemba Walker scored 40 points for the Celtics, who took the floor without Jaylen Brown. The 6-foot-6 forward suffered a sprained right thumb in a 13-point loss to Detroit on Wednesday.

SUNS 121, KNICKS 98

NEW YORK (AP) — Deandre Ayton had 26 points and a career-high 21 rebounds, powering Phoenix to the victory.

The Suns shot 51% (47 for 92) from the field and placed five players in double figures in their third win in four games. Devin Booker scored 29 points, and Ricky Rubio had 25 points and 13 assists.

New York lost for the seventh time in eight games, and rookie guard RJ Barrett departed in the third quarter with an ankle injury. Barrett, the third overall pick in last year’s draft, was using crutches after the game.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 26 points. Marcus Morris Sr., who returned to the starting lineup after missing five games with a sore neck, had 17 points.