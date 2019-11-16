Indiana takes on Milwaukee, looks for 6th straight home win

Milwaukee Bucks (8-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (7-5, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

Indiana enters a matchup with Milwaukee after winning five games in a row at home.

Indiana finished 48-34 overall and 11-5 in Central Division games during the 2018-19 season. The Pacers averaged 108.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 104.7 last season.

Milwaukee finished 60-22 overall and 14-2 in Central Division play in the 2018-19 season. The Bucks averaged 118.1 points per game last season, 17.9 from the free throw line and 40.4 from beyond the arc.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Pacers Injuries: Edmond Sumner: out (hand), Victor Oladipo: out (quad), Jeremy Lamb: day to day (ankle), Myles Turner: day to day (sprained right ankle), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (back).

Bucks Injuries: Khris Middleton: out (left thigh).