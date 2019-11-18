Houston takes on Portland, seeks 4th straight home win

Portland Trail Blazers (5-8, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-3, second in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

Houston heads into a matchup against Portland as winners of three home games in a row.

Houston finished 32-20 in Western Conference action and 31-10 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Rockets averaged 21.2 assists per game on 39.2 made field goals last season.

Portland finished 53-29 overall and 21-20 on the road a season ago. The Trail Blazers averaged 23.0 assists per game on 42.3 made field goals last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Rockets Injuries: Danuel House Jr.: day to day (back), Gerald Green: out (left foot), Eric Gordon Jr.: out (knee), Nene: out (abductor), Clint Capela: day to day (concussion).

Trail Blazers Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (left shoulder dislocation), Pau Gasol: out (foot).