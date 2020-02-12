The Houston Rockets are the new nightmare matchup in the NBA

The Houston Rockets have kinda beat the Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics over the past week.

We said kinda!

Seriously, save that Bogdan Bogdanovic buzzer-beater, the Brodie, the Beard and the boys are ballin’.

Alliteration, anyone? Anybody?

Moving on.

Last week, the Rockets traded Clint Capela – a shot-blocking, rim-running, lob-catching center – for Robert Covington – a medium-sized, three-point shooting maestro.

Now, with Covington in the fold, the Rockets are an entirely different team, just like they planned to be.

And if they keep being the team we’ve seen over the past four games, Houston will officially represent the scariest team in the Western Conference Playoffs – maybe in the NBA.

"The Rockets are just a nightmare. If you draw this team it's like, 'Really, for 2 weeks I'm either going up against James Harden, who is going to trick me into fouling him, or Russell Westbrook, who is going to be going downhill, 100 MPH the whole game." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/ALzN1xzeeD — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 12, 2020

Indeed, nightmares are scary. When it comes to basketball, Houston is playing the role of Freddie Krueger – a nightmare come to life.

In the four games since acquiring Covington, the Rockets’ offense has been what its always been: an intrasquad three-point shooting contest.

They average a league-leading 43.9 attempted threes per game – of which they make 15.2 – and have shot a little over 44 over the past four games, connecting on 14.5.

But the three-point shooting isn’t what has stood out since Covington’s arrival.

"The Rockets have opened up the lane for the first time in Russell Westbrook's career and he's killing because of that. He's averaging 38 PPG on 57% shooting since the trade. That's made them less James Harden-centric. Now it really looks like a partnership." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/cUNQq0EwzZ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 12, 2020

And what a partnership it has been in recent days.

"Over Russell Westbrook's last 10 games, he has 234 points in the paint. Only Shaq in the last 20 years has more points in the paint over a 10-game stretch. … The Capela trade opens up the court for him." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/ln73IHCCQA — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 12, 2020

The scary part of those statistics is that Harden is not playing his best and Westbrook hasn’t begun to find the open man like in the last four seasons, when he averaged over 10 assists per game.

What happens when Harden gets his stroke back and Westbrook goes back to scoring and facilitating?

"The person that benefits the most from this is Russell Westbrook. He's getting back to the Russ we saw in OKC. … He's averaging 5 more points than he did last year, he's shooting better from the field, and I love the fact that his FT shooting is back up." — @WalkerAntoine8 pic.twitter.com/Qtm1RZswgq — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 12, 2020

We’re not sure because it hasn’t happened quite yet.

But what we do know is in Covington’s first game, the Rockets beat the Lakers – the West’s best team – at STAPLES Center by 10, and a few nights later – after a loss to Phoenix on the second night of a back-to-back without Russell Westbrook – Houston nearly defeated the West’s fourth-best team, the Utah Jazz.

And on Tuesday night, the Rockets beat the East’s third-best team by 11, behind a combined 78 points from Harden and Westbrook.

Harden went off for 42. Russ dropped 36. Houston’s dynamic duo is a problem 🚀 pic.twitter.com/FzcpLcZ13t — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 12, 2020

Again, who wants to face this in the playoffs?

13-0 run by The Beard in the 3rd QTR 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QADxLqZWc6 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 12, 2020

Or this?

RUSS is too smooth 🤷‍♂️ (via @HoustonRockets) pic.twitter.com/coUS8Fm637 — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) February 12, 2020

Sure, 6-foot-5 P.J. Tucker is now the Rockets’ center and the internet thinks it’s funny – along with Tucker.

Still, he is key to the Rockets small-ball lineup, and forces the other team’s big man to guard him at the three-point line.

"The Rockets aren't a team you want to play in the playoffs. The 2 superstars are both very capable of winning a game by themselves. But they can get the wrong matchup, and if they get the wrong matchup they're going to get bounced early in the playoffs again." — @WalkerAntoine8 pic.twitter.com/rn9A8bOk8f — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 12, 2020

True. Any team can run into a bad matchup.

But now, Harden and Westbrook have even more space and freedom than ever before.

And that makes Houston a bad matchup for everyone.