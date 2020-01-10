Harden leads Houston into matchup with Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves (15-22, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (25-12, fourth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Harden leads Houston into a matchup against Minnesota. He leads the league averaging 37.9 points per game.

Article continues below ...

The Rockets are 14-8 in Western Conference games. Houston is 22-12 when giving up more than 100 points.

The Timberwolves are 7-17 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks seventh in the NBA with 46.8 rebounds per game. Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves with 11.7.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Rockets defeated the Timberwolves 125-105 in their last matchup on Nov. 16. Harden led Houston with 49 points, and Towns paced Minnesota scoring 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden is averaging 37.9 points and 6.0 rebounds for the Rockets. Russell Westbrook has averaged 23.3 points and 4.9 assists over the last 10 games for Houston.

Andrew Wiggins is second on the Timberwolves averaging 24 points and is adding 5.3 rebounds. Shabazz Napier has averaged 4.9 assists and scored 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 116 points, 45 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 107.4 points, 48.3 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points on 42.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: Gerald Green: out (left foot), Eric Gordon: day to day (knee), Nene: out (abductor), Clint Capela: day to day (heel).

Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (left knee), Jake Layman: out (toe).