Harden and the Rockets face the Grizzlies

Houston Rockets (26-12, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (18-22, eighth in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Harden and the Houston Rockets face the Memphis Grizzlies. Harden is first in the league scoring 37.7 points per game.

The Grizzlies have gone 2-3 against division opponents. Memphis averages 27.9 assists per game to lead the Western Conference, paced by Ja Morant with 6.9.

The Rockets are 4-3 against the rest of the division. Houston averages 15 turnovers per game and is 12-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Rockets won 107-100 in the last matchup on Nov. 4. Harden led Houston with 44 points, and Morant led Memphis with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Jackson Jr. leads the Grizzlies averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers and scoring 18.1 points per game while shooting 41.8 percent from beyond the arc. Jonas Valanciunas has averaged 10.2 rebounds and added 18.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Harden leads the Rockets averaging 37.7 points and has added 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. Russell Westbrook has averaged five rebounds and added 22.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 121.1 points, 47.2 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points on 47.0 percent shooting.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 117.7 points, 46.5 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points on 45.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: None listed.

Rockets: PJ Tucker: day to day (shoulder), Gerald Green: out (left foot), Nene: out (abductor), Clint Capela: day to day (heel).