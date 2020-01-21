Eastern Conference battle pits Toronto against Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (29-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (29-14, third in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors face the Philadelphia 76ers in a matchup of two of the top Eastern Conference teams.

The Raptors have gone 20-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is 18-3 against opponents with a losing record.

The 76ers are 9-2 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Philadelphia has a 25-7 record when scoring at least 100 points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The 76ers won 110-104 in the last matchup on Dec. 8. Tobias Harris led Philadelphia with 26 points, and Kyle Lowry led Toronto with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lowry leads the Raptors with 7.6 assists and scores 20.1 points per game. OG Anunoby is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers and 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Ben Simmons has shot 57.6 percent and is averaging 16 points for the 76ers. Harris has averaged 17.9 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 45.8 percent over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 7-3, averaging 114.3 points, 44.8 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106 points on 44.7 percent shooting.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 104.4 points, 45.3 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.7 points on 44.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: None listed.

76ers: Joel Embiid: out (hand).