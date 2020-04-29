Making his voice heard has never been Draymond Green’s weakness.

And apparently, neither is self-promotion.

Draymond speaks candidly on the Big Three Warriors.

This week on the All the Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Draymond Green shared how he really feels about his role in the Golden State Warriors dynasty.

Draymond Green on All the Smoke: "I think I changed the game of basketball with the help of Steph Curry. I think Steph Curry changed the game of basketball with the help of me. I think it was a match made in heaven. And then Klay Thompson … us three changed the game forever."

Dating back to 2015, the Golden State Warriors have represented the Western Conference in each of the five past NBA Finals, winning the title in 2015, 2017 and 2018. However, when most think of the Warriors dynasty, the first names that come to mind are Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.

Even though Green played a huge role on those teams, he is often overlooked because of the greatness of KD and the Splash Brothers.

So, this past week, when Green made it clear that he belongs in the mix when discussing the Warriors title reign, of course, the pundits weighed in.

Nick Wright says that due to Green’s versatility and the fact that the Warriors won a title before Durant arrived, Draymond belongs in the conversation with Curry and Thompson.

“[Draymond] is 100 percent, absolutely correct … He was the second most important guy until they got Durant … [Draymond] is what allowed them to unlock the original death lineup by playing small-ball center.”

"Draymond won't have the historical significance of Steph. But Draymond was the 2nd most important player on this team — more than Klay & Iggy. … He had a 3-year stretch where he should've won 3 consecutive DPOY awards. And they did change the game forever." — @getnickwright

The aforementioned “Death Lineup” came to prominence during the Warriors’ 2015 title run. Draymond Green – standing 6’6″, 230 pounds with a 7’1″ wingspan – would often start the game at small or power forward before eventually sliding down to play center.

With Green at center, the Warriors would surround him with Curry, Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Harrison Barnes. Shaun Livingston would also fit into the mix.

With Green’s ability to rebound, defend bigger players, handle the ball and shoot from distance, the “Death Lineup” would allow the Warriors to essentially have five guards on the court at one time, making it difficult for opposing teams to matchup.

In conjunction with his versatility, former NBA center Kendrick Perkins said that Green also delivered toughness to the Warriors over the past five years and should be mentioned alongside the Splash Brothers.

“Draymond Green played the center at times … He’s a facilitator, he’s a key point, he’s the heart and soul of that team. Draymond Green brings tenacity and swag to the Golden State Warriors.”

Over the past five seasons, Green’s resume is extensive. He is a 3-time All-Star, 2-time All-NBA performer, 3-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection, and NBA steals leaders.

In addition, he was named NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2017.

Despite his glowing resume, there are still some that think Green is overvaluing his own performance, including NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, who has found himself in a prolonged feud with Green that only gained steam this week.

No one knows where this feud actually began, but Barkley has consistently poked fun at Green’s stat lines – he once teased Draymond for having a “triple single” – and Green has teased Barkley for never winning a title.

Earlier this week, Green said that Barkley was “jealous that somebody the same size as him or smaller could come in the league and have the success I’ve had.”

On Wednesday, Barkley fired back, delivering a truly unique analogy regarding Green and the Warriors.

“I get annoyed when these guys who are born into money think they’re successful. He’s like the worst member of the boy band who doesn’t realize he’s standing next to Justin Timberlake … Without Kevin Durant, Klay and Steph, he’s just a good little player.”

Charles Barkley continues to diss Draymond Green. And I can’t say I disagree with him.

Charles Barkley continues to diss Draymond Green. And I can't say I disagree with him.

Analogy aside, Barkley’s greater point seems to be that before this season was suspended – with Durant, Thompson and Curry out of the picture – Green was having the worst statistical year of his career since his rookie and sophomore seasons.

In 43 games, Green was averaging 8.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He was shooting 39 percent from the field and 28 percent from three.

Durant left Golden State for Brooklyn during the offseason, Thompson hasn’t played a game this season while recovering from an ACL tear, and Curry has only played five games after suffering a left hand injury early in the season.

Of course, the public has attributed Green’s poor performance to the absence of those three superstars.

Marcellus Wiley even went as far as to say Green was on the decline during the Warriors last championship run in 2018.

“Draymond – ‘Mr. Triple-Single’ as Barkley calls him – wasn’t just in decline this year … Draymond was in decline two years ago before everyone departed or got injured.”

.@MarcellusWiley on the feud between Charles Barkley & Draymond Green "I can't believe I live in a world where the 3rd or 4th best player on a championship team thinks that he can take shots at a former MVP & great."

Green is only 30, and has years left on his career. That also means he has years left to feud with Barkley.

We’ll see what he brings to the table on both fronts.