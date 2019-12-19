Detroit takes on Boston, aims for 4th straight road win

Detroit Pistons (11-17, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (18-7, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits Boston aiming to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Celtics are 11-4 against conference opponents. Boston is second in the Eastern Conference with 14.6 fast break points per game led by Jaylen Brown averaging 4.

The Pistons are 8-15 in conference games. Detroit has a 3-10 record against opponents over .500.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kemba Walker leads the Celtics with 5.2 assists and scores 23.5 points per game. Jayson Tatum has averaged 21.1 points and totaled seven rebounds while shooting 39.9 percent over the last 10 games for Boston.

Derrick Rose leads the Pistons averaging 6.0 assists while scoring 16.6 points per game. Andre Drummond has averaged 12.8 rebounds and added 14.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 110.9 points, 43.7 rebounds, 21 assists, 7.1 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points on 44.6 percent shooting.

Pistons: 5-5, averaging 112.6 points, 45.1 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points on 46.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Vincent Poirier: out (finger), Robert Williams III: out (hip soreness), Marcus Smart: day to day (eye), Gordon Hayward: day to day (foot).

Pistons: Christian Wood: day to day (knee), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Reggie Jackson: out (back).