Detroit hosts Toronto without top scorer Drummond

Toronto Raptors (18-8, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (11-16, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Pistons take on the Toronto Raptors without scoring leader Andre Drummond.

The Pistons have gone 8-14 against Eastern Conference teams. Detroit averages 43 rebounds per game and is 2-8 when opponents win the rebound battle.

The Raptors are 12-4 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto is 11-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Raptors defeated the Pistons 125-113 in their last matchup on Oct. 30. Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 30 points, and Drummond paced Detroit scoring 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick Rose ranks second on the Pistons scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists. Luke Kennard has averaged 13.8 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 42.5 percent over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Siakam has averaged 25 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Raptors. Norman Powell has averaged 2.5 made 3-pointers and scored 19 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 5-5, averaging 112.8 points, 44.9 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.1 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 109.7 points, 46.9 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106 points on 42.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Blake Griffin: out (knee), Andre Drummond: out (eye), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Reggie Jackson: out (back).

Raptors: Matt Thomas: out (finger), Stanley Johnson: out (groin), Fred VanVleet: out (right knee).