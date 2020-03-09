Davis and the Lakers face the Nets

Brooklyn Nets (29-34, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (49-13, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Brooklyn Nets. Davis is ninth in the league averaging 26.7 points per game.

The Lakers are 23-7 on their home court. Los Angeles has a 19-10 record against teams above .500.

The Nets have gone 11-20 away from home. Brooklyn averages 48.5 rebounds per game and is 6-23 when outrebounded by opponents.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Lakers defeated the Nets 128-113 in their last meeting on Jan. 23. LeBron James led Los Angeles with 27 points, and Kyrie Irving paced Brooklyn scoring 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: James leads the Lakers with 10.6 assists and scores 25.7 points per game. Avery Bradley is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Spencer Dinwiddie ranks second on the Nets averaging 20.6 points and grabbing 3.4 rebounds. Caris LeVert has averaged 24.3 points and collected 5.1 rebounds while shooting 43.6 percent over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 9-1, averaging 114 points, 46 rebounds, 24 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106 points on 44.2 percent shooting.

Nets: 4-6, averaging 112.6 points, 49.7 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points on 44.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: None listed.

Nets: Garrett Temple: out (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out for season (shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).