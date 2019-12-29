Davis and Doncic clash in Los Angeles-Dallas matchup

Dallas Mavericks (21-10, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (25-7, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league’s top scorers, Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic, meet when Los Angeles and Dallas hit the court. Davis is sixth in the NBA averaging 27.5 points per game and Doncic is third in the league averaging 29.1 points per game.

The Lakers are 17-4 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.

The Mavericks are 13-4 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is 21-9 when scoring more than 100 points.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Mavericks won 114-100 in the last meeting on Dec. 1. Doncic led Dallas with 27 points, and Davis led Los Angeles with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James leads the Lakers with 2.2 made 3-pointers and averages 25.5 points while shooting 34.2 percent from beyond the arc. Davis has averaged 8.7 rebounds and added 27.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Doncic leads the Mavericks averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers while scoring 29.1 points per game and shooting 33.2 percent from beyond the arc. Kristaps Porzingis has averaged 18.9 points and collected 10.5 rebounds while shooting 41.6 percent over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 113.2 points, 45.2 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points on 45.8 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 116.6 points, 48.9 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points on 43.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee).

Mavericks: None listed.