Dallas hosts Denver following Jokic’s 47-point game

Denver Nuggets (25-11, second in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (23-13, sixth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver takes on the Dallas Mavericks after Nikola Jokic scored 47 points in the Nuggets’ 123-115 victory against the Hawks.

The Mavericks are 13-6 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is 17-4 when winning the rebound battle and averages 47.7 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets are 14-6 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is 10-4 when turning the ball over more than opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Mavericks defeated the Nuggets 109-106 in their last meeting on Oct. 29. Maxi Kleber led Dallas with 14 points, and Paul Millsap paced Denver scoring 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is averaging 29.7 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Mavericks. Seth Curry has averaged 10.6 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 35.7 percent over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Jokic is averaging 18.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray has averaged 1.8 made 3-pointers and scored 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 112.7 points, 46.6 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points on 45.4 percent shooting.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 115.4 points, 40.7 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points on 49.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Isaiah Roby: day to day (foot), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (knee), Ryan Broekhoff: out (fibula).

Nuggets: Bol Bol: out (foot).