With basketball only a month away, the list of NBA players affected by COVID-19 is growing.

Three New Orleans Pelicans have tested positive, according executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin. Out of privacy, the athletes remain unnamed.

The players were tested when they returned to the team facility last week, and no other members have tested positive since.

David Griffin says three Pelicans players have tested positive for COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/8PKUMfwmgG — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) June 30, 2020

Nets center and former All-Star DeAndre Jordan announced Monday night that he has tested positive for the virus and will opt out of the remainder of this NBA season.

Found out last night and confirmed again today that I’ve tested positive for Covid while being back in market. As a result of this, I will not be in Orlando for the resumption of the season. — DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) June 30, 2020

The news came just hours after one of Jordan’s teammates, Spencer Dinwiddie, told The Athletic that he has also tested positive.

However, Dinwiddie has not ruled out playing in the NBA’s “bubble” in Orlando, Florida.

Just to be clear I haven’t opted out and want to play like I told @ShamsCharania. Unfortunately I have been one of the cases that has various symptoms. https://t.co/sgr7s3eQZx — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) June 30, 2020

The Nets, currently 7th in the East, will also be without Kevin Durant (Achilles) and Kyrie Irving (shoulder).

Jordan and Dinwiddie join 16 others who tested positive earlier this week, according to the NBA, including Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Sacramento’s Buddy Hield, and Indiana’s Malcolm Brogdon.

NBA and NBPA Announce Covid-19 Test Results pic.twitter.com/DuMxsp8rB1 — NBPA (@TheNBPA) June 26, 2020

In addition, several players have opted out of playing without testing positive, such as Lakers starting guard Avery Bradley.

At forefront of Bradley’s decision to remain w/ his family is the well-being of the oldest of his 3 children. His 6-year old son has a history of struggling to recover from respiratory illnesses and would’ve been unlikely to be medically cleared to enter bubble with his family. https://t.co/yputDg2VJp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2020

Speaking of Bradley, the NBA is allowing teams to replace players who aren’t participating — and the Lakers are reportedly eyeing LeBron’s former teammate, J.R. Smith, to fill in.

On Monday, reports indicated the two sides had all but finalized a deal, with no potential obstacles in sight.

Lakers and Smith have been in talks since Avery Bradley opted-out of the restart, and those will culminate with a deal that will include him on the roster Lakers will submit to NBA on Wednesday, per sources. https://t.co/vtiqcfBvCm — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2020

Smith would give Los Angeles a veteran shooter who already knows how to play alongside James, as the two were on the Cleveland Cavaliers together from 2015 to 2018.

Over that time, Smith had the third-highest postseason 3-point percentage in the NBA (40.6%), trailing Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson (tied at 41.1%).

And 3-point shooting is a potential weakness for the Lakers, who rank 17th in the NBA in 3-point percentage this season (35.5%), connecting on only 11.2 3s per game (22nd in the league).

While the deal might not officially be done, fellow NBA players congratulated Smith, who hasn’t played a game since November of 2018:

Happy for bro @TheRealJRSmith 🏁🏁🏁 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) June 29, 2020

.@TheRealJRSmith lake showwwww! Bout time they brought the real back. Go crazy and stay healthy #tape. I see you soon u kno dat! — Iman. (@imanshumpert) June 29, 2020

Appreciate you bro https://t.co/76laSCzvdZ — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) June 29, 2020

That included journeyman Jamal Crawford, who was another potential fit for Los Angeles:

The 22 teams participating in the NBA’s return — the current top eight in each conference, plus the six teams within six games of a playoff spot — have until Wednesday to submit their rosters to the league.

Games start July 30 and will be played in Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, which has three arenas. Teams will stay in one of three hotels on the Walt Disney World grounds.

Sources: NBA teams Disney hotels based on seeding: -Grand Destino: Bucks, Lakers, Raptors, Clippers, Celtics, Nuggets, Jazz, Heat

-Grand Floridian: Thunder, 76ers, Rockets, Pacers, Mavericks, Nets, Grizzlies, Magic

-Yacht Club: Blazers, Kings, Pelicans, Spurs, Suns, Wizards — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2020

Each team is scheduled to play eight regular season games to determine playoff seeding, with the potential for a play-in round if necessary.

From there, the postseason will feature the same format as any other year, starting on August 17. The Finals begin September 30.

The Lakers and Bucks are the co-favorites to win the title at +250, followed closely by the Clippers (+300), with the Houston Rockets next but further back at +1600, according to FOX Bet.

This is a developing story.