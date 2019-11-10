Cleveland plays New York in Eastern Conference matchup

Cleveland Cavaliers (3-5, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (2-7, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

Eastern Conference foes New York and Cleveland will play.

New York went 11-41 in Eastern Conference action and 9-32 at home a season ago. The Knicks gave up 113.8 points per game while committing 20.9 fouls last season.

Cleveland finished 19-63 overall and 15-37 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 104.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.1 last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Knicks Injuries: Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (personal), Mitchell Robinson: out (concussion), Elfrid Payton Jr.: out (hamstring), Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation).

Cavaliers Injuries: Ante Zizic: out (foot), Dylan Windler: out (stress reaction), John Henson: out (hamstring).